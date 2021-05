Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's national team is making last-ditch efforts to secure as many tickets to compete in this year's Tokyo Summer Olympics.According to the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee(KSOC), as of Wednesday, 58 days ahead of opening day on July 23, 186 South Korean athletes have won rights to compete in 85 events in 23 disciplines.After consulting with international federations of all sporting events, the International Olympic Committee(IOC) has decided to complete Olympic preliminaries by June 29.With additional entries expected to be secured through late June, the KSOC estimates that 200 to 210 South Korean athletes will participate in the Tokyo Olympics.