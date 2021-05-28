P4G Seoul Summit Declaration to Contain Resolve to Address Marine Pollution

Photo : YONHAP News

A joint declaration to be announced following this week's Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030, or P4G, summit in Seoul is expected to contain a pledge to address global marine pollution.According to an official from the presidential office on Thursday, the declaration will include COVID-19 recovery efforts and climate crises, implementing the Paris Agreement and efforts to achieve sustainable development, as well as addressing marine pollution.In a promotional interview released Thursday, President Moon Jae-in said he would propose coordinating global efforts towards reducing marine pollution if he were named the president of planet Earth.Some 40 state leaders and 20 heads of international organizations are scheduled to attend the P4G Seoul Summit from Sunday to Monday, which will be the first multilateral summit meeting on the environment hosted by Korea.