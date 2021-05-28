Tokyo Olympic Organizers Refuse Seoul's Request to Revise Map on Website

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The government has issued yet another strong complaint after Japan posted a map on the Tokyo Olympics website that made the Dokdo islets appear as part of its territory. The government requested that Japan correct it, but Tokyo revealed it has no intent to do so.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The government has renewed its resolve to take firm action against Japan after it identified the Dokdo islets as its territory on the Tokyo Olympics homepage.In a regular press briefing Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam reaffirmed that the Dokdo islets are clearly South Korean territory not only historically and geographically but also under international law.He said it is intolerable that Tokyo has highlighted Dokdo as if it has sovereignty over it on the Tokyo Olympics website.In the run-up to the games, he added that the ministry will actively take necessary measures through consultations with other government offices.On Monday, the ministry lodged a complaint with the Japanese Embassy in Seoul after a torch relay map posted on the Tokyo Olympics website made the Dokdo Islets look as though they are Japanese territory.The map marked the islets, barely discernible and only viewable on mobile phones,with a small dot that was colored the same as the rest of Japan. Calling the move unacceptable, the ministry urged Tokyo to make a correction.The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee(KSOC) also issued a complaint on the matter to the Japanese Olympic Committee.However, Tokyo reportedly conveyed to Seoul through diplomatic channels that it cannot accept the claims made by the South Korean government and sports committee.In response to questions from KBS on the matter, the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee said the map was produced to easily identify the locations of the torch relay.Former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun expressed discontent over the map, saying Seoul should consider not taking part in the Olympics if Japan fails to make the correction.This is not the first time South Korea has protested this map. Back in July 2019 when the torch relay map was first revealed, Seoul made the same objections.The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics changed the design of the map following the protest, but kept the small dot marking the islets.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.