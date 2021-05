Photo : KBS News

The White House affirmed support for the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday after questions arose this week over whether the U.S. would attend after the State Department advised Americans not to travel to Japan due to a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases.In a press briefing, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the U.S. position has not changed on the Olympics and that it is only a travel advisory, not a ban.She added that Tokyo has assured the U.S. that it will keep in close contact with Washington as its plans develop.On Monday, the State Department raised its travel advisory for Japan by one notch to the highest "Level Four: Do Not Travel."The opening ceremony for the Tokyo Games is scheduled for July 23.