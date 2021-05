Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government on Wednesday adopted a plan to protect and promote cultural diversity in order to become a cultural powerhouse that proactively counters discrimination and hatred.The Cultural Ministry on Wednesday unveiled a four-year inter-agency plan to come up with alternative expressions for words in everyday language that are discriminatory.Officials are seeking to introduce a certification system for government publications and Korean language texts to remove discriminatory expressions out of respect for cultural diversity.The government is seeking to add a clause that would ban the use of hate speech based on culture, race and nationality to existing laws that support multicultural families in an effort to eradicate prejudice and discrimination.