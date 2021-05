Photo : YONHAP News

The government has renewed its resolve to take firm action against Japan identifying Dokdo as its territory on the Tokyo Olympics homepage.In a regular press briefing Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam reaffirmed that the Dokdo islets are clearly South Korean territory not only historically and geographically but also under international law.He said it is intolerable that Tokyo has highlighted Dokdo as if it has sovereignty over it on the Tokyo Olympics website.In the run-up to the games, he added that the ministry will actively take necessary measures through consultations with other government offices.