Photo : YONHAP News

The European Medicines Agency(EMA) will announce its decision this week on whether or not to approve the use of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on those aged 12 to 15.According to AFP and other media outlets, the EMA-affiliated Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use(CHMP) will hold an extraordinary meeting on Friday to discuss the matter and announce the result later in the day.If approved, it will be the first time the European Union approves the use of any COVID-19 vaccine on the younger age bracket.Currently, EU health officials have approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those aged 16 and older.The U.S. Food Drug Administration(FDA) approved the same vaccine for those aged 12 to 15 earlier this month.