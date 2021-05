Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rains are forecast nationwide on Friday.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said on Thursday, most of the nation will see rain, with a heavy downpour of 20 to 40 millimeters per hour hitting the central region, North Jeolla Province and North Gyeongsang Province.The agency expected some regions may see thunder and lightning and even hail and gusty winds.A low pressure system heading southeast from China’s Bohai Bay will bring the rain clouds, passing through the west sea in the morning, the central region in the afternoon and exit through the east sea in the evening.The KMA said Seoul and the greater metro area will likely see much its share of the downpour during the morning rush hour.