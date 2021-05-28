Poll: Approval for Pres. Moon Surpasses 40% for 1st Time in 7 Weeks

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey shows President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has bounced back to the 40-percent range following his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.A joint survey of some one-thousand adults nationwide conducted from Monday to Wednesday showed 42 percent approved of Moon's leadership. That’s up six percentage points from the previous week.It marks the first time the approval rating for the president exceeded 40 percent since the first week of April.Fifty-one percent of those surveyed gave a negative assessment of Moon, down three percentage points from the previous week.The uptick in approval rating was mainly attributed to the last week's summit in Washington, with 55 percent of those surveyed positively rating the outcome of Moon’s visit to the U.S. as opposed to 34 percent who gave a negative appraisal.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points and was conducted by four pollsters - Embrain Public, KSTAT Research, Korea Research International and Hankook Research.