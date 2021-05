Photo : YONHAP News

Rain is forecast for most parts of the nation on Friday, with hail projected for inland areas of the central region.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said most of the nation will see rain on Friday beginning with the capital region in the early morning.Rainfall of 20 to 60 millimeters is expected through Saturday morning in the central region, North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces, on five islands in the western border area and on the Dokdo islets and Ulleung Island in the East Sea.South Jeolla and South Gyeongsang provinces will see five to 20 millimeters.The weather agency expected western parts of Gangwon Province and inland areas of North Gyeongsang, Chungcheong and North Jeolla provinces to see hail as large as two centimeters.