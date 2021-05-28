Moon Seeks Luncheon Meeting with Heads of 4 Major Conglomerates Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is reportedly pursuing a lunch meeting with the heads of the nation's four major business groups next Wednesday.The guest list is likely to include SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo.Vice Chairman Kim Ki-nam is expected to attend on behalf of Lee Jae-yong, the imprisoned de facto leader of Samsung Group.The luncheon would be the first since Moon took office in 2017.In the meeting, the president is expected to express his gratitude for the large companies playing significant roles in his recent summit with U.S. President Joe Biden. Together, the four conglomerates announced that they would invest 44 trillion won in the U.S.Moon is also likely to ask the firms to continue their roles to help develop cooperative relations between Seoul and Washington.