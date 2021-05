Photo : YONHAP News

About 657-thousand people in South Korea received COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, the largest daily figure since the launch of the nationwide vaccination program in February.Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol made the announcement on Friday in a government meeting on COVID-19 responses.The nation started inoculating about five-point-13 million senior citizens aged 65 to 74 on Thursday. The minister said that the vaccination of the age group is proceeding smoothly at roughly 13-thousand medical institutes nationwide.He added there were basically no leftover vaccines due to no-shows as more than 98 percent of those who made reservations appeared for their appointment.The minister called for the public's active participation and cooperation in the vaccination program.