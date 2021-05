Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added 587 COVID-19 cases throughout Thursday, dropping by nearly 50 from the previous day and falling to the 500s after three days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Friday that the new infections raised the country's accumulated caseload to 138-thousand-898.Of the new cases, 517 were domestic infections, while 16 were imported.Two-thirds of domestic cases were reported in the greater metro area, including 212 in Seoul, 146 in Gyeonggi Province and 26 in Incheon. The other regions registered 187 new cases, including 24 in Daegu.Three more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to one-thousand-946. The fatality rate stands at one-point-four percent.The number of critically ill patients increased by two from the previous day to 156.