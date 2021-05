Photo : KBS News

Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu has offered to resign over his alleged assault of a taxi driver.The Justice Ministry said on Friday that Lee expressed his intent to step down, just six months after his appointment to the post in early December last year.Lee, who was a lawyer at the time, allegedly grabbed the driver by the collar in an intoxicated state when the man tried to wake him up after arriving at his home in southern Seoul.Police closed the case after the taxi driver indicated that he did not want Lee to be punished.The prosecution is investigating the assault case and allegations that Lee attempted to exert influence on police to ensure that the case was closed.