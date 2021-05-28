Ruling Bloc Decides to Abolish Special Housing Program for Gov't Workers in Sejong

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling bloc has decided to abolish a special housing program for government workers relocating to Sejong City.The government and ruling Democratic Party(DP) made the decision on Friday during a policy coordination meeting at the National Assembly, with the government swiftly accepting the party’s suggestion.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said in the meeting that the government is well aware of the public criticism.He said that the program was originally supposed to encourage government officials to move to Sejong City and to offer stable housing, but it has now turned into a special favor with some cases of workers abusing it.The government came under fire after it was recently revealed that an affiliate of the Korea Customs Service built a "ghost" building in Sejong, apparently to take advantage of the program.