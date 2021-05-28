Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ruling Bloc Decides to Abolish Special Housing Program for Gov't Workers in Sejong

Write: 2021-05-28 10:15:53Update: 2021-05-28 11:26:11

Ruling Bloc Decides to Abolish Special Housing Program for Gov't Workers in Sejong

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling bloc has decided to abolish a special housing program for government workers relocating to Sejong City.

The government and ruling Democratic Party(DP) made the decision on Friday during a policy coordination meeting at the National Assembly, with the government swiftly accepting the party’s suggestion. 

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said in the meeting that the government is well aware of the public criticism. 

He said that the program was originally supposed to encourage government officials to move to Sejong City and to offer stable housing, but it has now turned into a special favor with some cases of workers abusing it.

The government came under fire after it was recently revealed that an affiliate of the Korea Customs Service built a "ghost" building in Sejong, apparently to take advantage of the program.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >