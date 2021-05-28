Five Candidates to Compete for PPP Chair

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has condensed its list of candidates for party chair to five contenders.Thirty-six-year-old Lee Jun-seok, who has never been elected a lawmaker, came out on top in the primary after tallying votes from party members and a public survey.The party's election management committee announced on Friday that Lee, Na Kyung-won, Cho Kyoung-tae, Joo Ho-young and Hong Moon-pyo will go on to the final round.Three-term lawmaker Yoon Young-seok and first-term lawmakers Kim Woong and Kim Eun-hye failed to pass the first round.As a result, the race to select the PPP’s new leader will be a competition between Lee, a former member of the conservative party’s Supreme Council, and former and incumbent lawmakers who have served at least four terms.Though the election committee did not reveal the amount of votes each candidate garnered, a key party official said Lee secured the most votes followed by Na, Joo, Hong and Cho.The PPP plans to elect its new chair and Supreme Council members during a national convention on June 11.