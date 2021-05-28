S. Korea Proposes Quarantine Supplies System to Multilateral Public Health Initiative

Photo : YONHAP News

The Northeast Asia Cooperation Initiative for Infectious Disease Control and Public Health held its third virtual meeting on Thursday.According to the Foreign Ministry on Friday, the meeting saw the attendance of diplomats, health authorities and embassy officials from South Korea, the U.S., China, Japan, Russia and Mongolia.In the meeting, South Korea proposed promptly establishing a medical and quarantine supplies reserve system so that members can swiftly respond to demand for such supplies when new infectious diseases emerge.South Korea also stressed the need to conduct joint education and training programs, proposing a virtual meeting of experts in the second half of the year to determine the exact demand.The other members shared South Korea’s opinion and agreed to hold consultations to discuss details.Proposed by South Korea, the organization was launched last December to jointly deal with COVID-19 and future health crises in Northeast Asia.