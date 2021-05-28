Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea Proposes Quarantine Supplies System to Multilateral Public Health Initiative

Write: 2021-05-28 10:47:54Update: 2021-05-28 10:50:22

S. Korea Proposes Quarantine Supplies System to Multilateral Public Health Initiative

Photo : YONHAP News

The Northeast Asia Cooperation Initiative for Infectious Disease Control and Public Health held its third virtual meeting on Thursday. 

According to the Foreign Ministry on Friday, the meeting saw the attendance of diplomats, health authorities and embassy officials from South Korea, the U.S., China, Japan, Russia and Mongolia. 

In the meeting, South Korea proposed promptly establishing a medical and quarantine supplies reserve system so that members can swiftly respond to demand for such supplies when new infectious diseases emerge. 

South Korea also stressed the need to conduct joint education and training programs, proposing a virtual meeting of experts in the second half of the year to determine the exact demand. 

The other members shared South Korea’s opinion and agreed to hold consultations to discuss details. 

Proposed by South Korea, the organization was launched last December to jointly deal with COVID-19 and future health crises in Northeast Asia.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >