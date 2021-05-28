Menu Content

Politics

Unification Ministry Prepares for Talks with N. Korea on Any Topic, at Any Time

Write: 2021-05-28 11:29:59Update: 2021-05-28 14:12:58

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry unveiled plans to restore communication channels and restart dialogue with North Korea, based on “sufficient conditions” for engagement created by the recent South Korea-U.S. summit. 

In a report on the summit submitted to the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Friday, the ministry said it will be ready to engage with the North on any agenda at any time and under any format. 

The report said the momentum to push forward inter-Korean ties was secured as the leaders of South Korea and the U.S. expressed intent to respect the Panmunjeom Declaration and the U.S. president showed support for inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation. 

Also in the report, the ministry assessed that following the launch of the Joe Biden administration, Pyongyang has shown a relatively cautious and moderate response compared to previous administration changes.
