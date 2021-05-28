Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov't to Extend Auto Consumption Tax Cut until Year's End

Write: 2021-05-28 12:11:25Update: 2021-05-28 14:46:26

Gov't to Extend Auto Consumption Tax Cut until Year's End

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will extend the current 30-percent consumption tax cut on auto purchases set to end in late June for another six months until the year's end.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on Friday that the move is aimed at stimulating domestic demand by expanding the sale of vehicles.

In a bid to create more jobs, the government will also pay an incentive of 750-thousand won per month for up to a year starting in July to small and medium-sized businesses that hire young people as regular workers.

Referring to the recent rise in exports and improvement in both business and consumer sentiment, Hong assessed that the recovery momentum is distinctive.

The minister pledged to announce the government's economic policy direction for the second half of the year in mid- to late June, in order to support recoveries in domestic demand, investment and exports.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >