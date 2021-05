Photo : YONHAP News

Some 62-thousand people were vaccinated for COVID-19 on Thursday with 'no-show' doses from two priority groups.Vaccination for those aged 65 to 74 and patients with chronic respiratory illnesses began on the same day.According to the nation's vaccine authorities on Friday, 58-thousand were registered with medical facilities offering the vaccines.More than four-thousand were able to make reservations through Naver and KakaoTalk messenger using a new leftover vaccine service that launched on Thursday for a two-week trial run.