Politics

Moon Replaces Pres. Aides, Including Senior Public Communications Secretary

Write: 2021-05-28 13:12:41Update: 2021-05-28 14:05:05

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Friday replaced a number of his aides to secure stability and gain new momentum in handling state affairs.

According to his office, the president replaced Chung Man-ho, the senior public communications secretary, with his former spokesperson Park Soo-hyun.

Park was a lawmaker for the then-opposition Democratic Party(DP) during the 19th National Assembly, and later served as the first presidential spokesperson under the Moon administration.

The president also replaced Kim Je-nam, the senior civic and social affairs secretary, with Sangji University Vice President Bang Jung-kyun, who is also a professor of oriental medicine.

Nam Young-sook, the ambassador to Norway, has been tapped as presidential adviser on economic affairs. She was a professor at the Graduate School of International Studies at Ewha Womans University.
