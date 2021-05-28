Moon Replaces Pres. Aides, Including Senior Public Communications Secretary

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Friday replaced a number of his aides to secure stability and gain new momentum in handling state affairs.According to his office, the president replaced Chung Man-ho, the senior public communications secretary, with his former spokesperson Park Soo-hyun.Park was a lawmaker for the then-opposition Democratic Party(DP) during the 19th National Assembly, and later served as the first presidential spokesperson under the Moon administration.The president also replaced Kim Je-nam, the senior civic and social affairs secretary, with Sangji University Vice President Bang Jung-kyun, who is also a professor of oriental medicine.Nam Young-sook, the ambassador to Norway, has been tapped as presidential adviser on economic affairs. She was a professor at the Graduate School of International Studies at Ewha Womans University.