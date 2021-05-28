Foreign Minister Pledges to Strongly Respond to Japan's Dokdo Claims

Photo : KBS News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has pledged to strongly respond to Japan's claims to the Dokdo islets, which it included on a torch relay map on the website of the Tokyo Olympics.At a parliamentary committee meeting on Friday, Chung said he has already protested the claim and the map, adding that such actions regarding South Korea's easternmost islets will not be tolerated.Meanwhile, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato on Friday rejected Seoul's request to remove the islets from the map, saying they are Japanese territory based on history and by international law.Kato added that Tokyo plans to continue responding in an objective and resolute manner based on the resolve to sternly defend Japanese territory, waters and airspace.On Thursday, former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon suggested that the country boycott the Tokyo Olympics this summer should Japan refuse to back down.Kato, in response, said any decision on athlete attendance will be handled by the National Olympic Committee and the National Paralympic Committee of each country.