Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Unification Minister Lee In-young dismissed speculation that the head of the country's spy agency was visiting New York this week to make contact with North Korea.Lee made the statement on Friday when questioned by the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) during a parliamentary committee meeting.Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said the trip was scheduled a long time ago and while it comes after President Moon Jae-in's recent visit to Washington, it is simply part of the National Intelligence Service's cooperative efforts with U.S. intelligence officials.Director Park Jie-won, who landed in New York Wednesday before heading to Washington, sparked rumors that he may attempt to contact the North Korean diplomatic mission through the so-called New York channel.