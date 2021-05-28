China's State Councilor Meets N. Korean Envoy in Show of 'Traditional Friendship'

Photo : YONHAP News

China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with North Korean Ambassador to Beijing Ri Ryong-nam at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Thursday.According to Hong Kong-based Phoenix Television, Wang and Ri met for the first time since Ri took the ambassador post in February.In an apparent show of amicability, the two officials took a photo arm in arm without wearing a protective mask.Wang highlighted that their countries' bilateral friendship is based on the blood shed fighting outside forces together during the Korean War, expressing hopes to further develop relations for regional peace and stability.Ri, in response, said he is greatly honored to have been appointed ambassador to China at a time when their friendly ties have advanced to a new level.The latest meeting is assessed to be Beijing sending a message to Washington, as it comes just days after South Korea and the U.S. reaffirmed coordinated efforts during a summit of the two countries' leaders.