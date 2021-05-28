S. Korea to Provide $1.5 Mln in Humanitarian Aid to Help Palestinians

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide one-point-five million dollars in emergency aid to help ease the humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians following the recent conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Thursday that one million dollars will go to support the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East or UNRWA. Another half a million will be given to a country-based joint fund operated by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.The two UN agencies are devoted to providing swift and integrated relief assistance to Palestinian refugees.The Seoul government said it will continue to contribute to improving the humanitarian situation in close cooperation with the international community.In the Gaza Strip, more than 250 people were killed including some 60 children during eleven days of deadly fighting between Israel and Hamas militants this month. Israel also suffered 13 deaths. The two sides struck a ceasefire last week that is still holding.