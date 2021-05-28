Namyang Dairy Sold to Private Equity Fund after Bulgaris Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

Namyang Dairy Products will be sold to a private equity fund following controversial claims about the effects of its yogurt drink against COVID-19.The company disclosed on Thursday that it signed a contract selling all shares owned by its biggest shareholder, former chairperson Hong Won-sik, and his family to Hahn & Company, which also confirmed the stock purchase in a press release.Hong, his wife and sibling own a combined 53 percent of the company's shares, which will be handed over for 310 billion won by the end of August at the latest. Hahn & Company said it will seek to improve the governance structure for a management overhaul of Namyang Dairy.The Hong family is believed to have decided to sell off the firm in the wake of the controversy surrounding the popular yogurt drink Bulgaris. In a recent seminar, Namyang's research chief claimed the drink reduces the chances of COVID-19 infection by 78 percent.The claim went on to boost sales but experts and health authorities questioned its credibility which led to a consumer boycott. The firm is under police investigation for violating food labeling and advertising laws while Hong stepped down early this month to take responsibility.