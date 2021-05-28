Ministers Deny NIS Chief's Contact with N. Korean Officials in New York

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Director of the National Intelligence Service(NIS) Park Jie-won is in the U.S., following the South Korea-U.S. summit last week. The spy chief arrived in New York earlier this week, instead of Washington, D.C., sparking speculation that he could try to contact the North Koreans at the UN. While the foreign and unification ministers denied the theory, they did not reveal what the spy chief did in New York.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Director of the National Intelligence Service(NIS) Park Jie-won was tight lipped on Wednesday as reporters asked him about the purpose of his trip.Park chose to arrive at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City instead of the usual gateway near Washington, sparking speculations that he could seek to contact officials at the Permanent Mission of North Korea to the United Nations.Speaking to lawmakers in Seoul on Friday, Unification Minister Lee In-young denied the possibility "to the best of his knowledge."[Sound bite: Unification Minister Lee In-young (Korean-English translation)](Rep. Cho Tae-yong: Is Director Park Jie-won's trip to the U.S. aimed at contacting North Korea?)"Not to my knowledge.""I believe that it is not the case"The NIS did not publicize the details of Park's trip.While it remains unclear what the South Korean spy chief did in New York, he was expected to move to Washington and meet CIA Director William Burns and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, as well as Sung Kim, the new U.S. special representative for North Korea.The spy chief's trip comes in the wake of the South Korea-U.S. summit, during which U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his support for inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation.The South Korean foreign minister said earlier this week that the summit paved the way for Seoul to mediate between Washington and Pyongyang in order to resume the stalled nuclear talks.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.