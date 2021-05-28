US Names N. Korea Sanctions Expert to Treasury Post on Terrorism Funding

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has named Elizabeth Rosenberg, a North Korea sanctions expert, as the assistant secretary for terrorist financing in the Department of the Treasury.According to Voice of America, Rosenberg, currently a Treasury adviser, has maintained the stance that sanctions on North Korea must not be removed hastily.She argued during a forum in 2019 that sanctions on the North should not be removed just as an incentive, and it would take a lot of lawyering to remove them for an arbitrary whim.Speaking in a U.S. House subcommittee terrorism meeting in 2018, Rosenberg said that countering proliferation finance must be a core part of the policy approach to the U.S.’ most pressing national security concerns, specifically North Korea, Iran and Syria.The nominee served as adviser for the same Treasury unit under the Obama administration and until recently was a director at the private think tank the Center for a New American Security.