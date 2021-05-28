Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Financial Watchdog to Oversee Cryptocurrency Market

Write: 2021-05-28 16:46:01Update: 2021-05-28 19:41:07

Financial Watchdog to Oversee Cryptocurrency Market

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has tapped the Financial Services Commission(FSC) as the agency to oversee the domestic crytocurrency market.

A set of measures to manage virtual asset transactions was announced during a vice ministerial meeting on Friday chaired by Koo Yun-cheol, minister of the Office for Government Policy Coordination.

Under the plan, the FSC will be in charge of improving regulations and monitoring market players and exchange operators to ensure transparency in transactions.

A related task force operated by the policy coordination office will also include officials from the tax and customs services, considering the variety of crypto-related crimes.

Meanwhile, the Science and ICT Ministry will focus on developing blockchain technologies and fostering connected industries.

The government has also decided to extend a special crackdown on illegal virtual transactions by three months through September. It targets pyramid schemes, fraud, hacking and phishing scams.

The government will also go ahead with a plan to levy 20 percent tax on annual cryptocurrency profits exceeding two-point-five million won starting next year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >