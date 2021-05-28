68 Global Leaders, including 42 Heads of State, to Attend P4G Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will attend a global summit on climate change and sustainable development set to kick off in Seoul on Sunday.Presidential Spokesperson Park Kyung-mee on Friday confirmed the list of participants of the virtual P4G summit, including 42 state heads, five top officials and 21 top representatives of international organizations. P4G stands for Partnering for Green Growth & the Global Goals 2030.U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry, who served as the secretary of state under the Barack Obama administration, will spearhead U.S. delegates during the two-day summit and deliver President Joe Biden’s message at discussion sessions on Monday.Premiere Li will represent China and will send a video message for the event.Top leaders from the U.K., Germany, France, Denmark and the European Union will also take part in the discussion sessions or via video messages, along with the heads of the United Nations, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) and International Monetary Fund(IMF).President Moon Jae-in will deliver a speech and also participate in discussion sessions.