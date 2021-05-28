Early Opening of Haeundae, Songjeong Beaches to Come with Restrictions

Photo : YONHAP News

Two major beaches in South Korea’s southern port city of Busan will open next week albeit with a set of stringent guidelines on distancing and quarantine rules in place.Haeundae Beach and Songjeong Beach in the southern port city's Haeundae District will enter provisionary summer operations from Tuesday ahead of their formal openings in July, according to the district office on Friday. Five other public beaches in the city will open in July.Swimmers will only be allowed to enter up to 300 meters at Haeundae Beach and 150 meters at Seongjeong Beach. While makeshift showers will be made available, beach umbrella rentals will not. Renters of other beach goods will be required to get their temperatures checked.Unlike in the past, facilities such as dressing rooms and shower rooms will remain closed during the early opening.