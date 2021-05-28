Belgium Waves Immunity for Ambassador's Wife Implicated in Assault

Photo : YONHAP News

The Belgian government has waived diplomatic immunity for the wife of Belgian Ambassador to South Korea Peter Lescouhier, who was booked by local police for assaulting two clothing store employees last month.The embassy said in its Facebook account on Friday that the Belgian foreign ministry made the decision at the request of the South Korean police, adding Brussels will continue to cooperate with Korean authorities on the matter as necessary.Noting that Ambassador Lescouhier has served in the post with dedication for the past three years, it said his tenure in South Korea will end this summer, as it has “become clear that the current situation doesn’t allow him to further carry out his role in a serene way.”The embassy said the decision was made by Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès, adding it is in the best interest of the bilateral relations between Seoul and Brussels.It said the ambassador’s wife, Mrs. Xiang Xueqiu, had met with the two store employees to apologize for “her unacceptable behavior in the store.”Noting the 120th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the embassy said the Belgian foreign ministry and foreign minister “take this opportunity to underline the long history of friendship, resulting in strong political and economic ties" between their nations.Xiang was accused of striking the back of one store employee's head and slapping another on April 9. She had reportedly informed police she would exercise immunity granted for diplomats and their families in their host country under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations before this latest intervention.