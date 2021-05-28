FM: US Troop Presence Separate From Denuclearization Negotiation

Photo : KBS News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong says the presence of American troops on the Korean Peninsula is not up for negotiation in denuclearization talks, adding North Korea understands this to his knowledge.During a meeting of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Friday, Chung relayed the government’s stance that the issues of the U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. provision of extended deterrence and U.S. nuclear umbrella for South Korea are separate from the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.He was responding to a question from main opposition People Power Party Rep. Cho Tae-yong on whether such issues could be negotiated in denuclearization talks with North Korea.The minister attributed them as matters of the Seoul-Washington alliance, adding Seoul has made this clear to Pyongyang and that North Korea has a “sufficient understanding” of this to his knowledge.Chung also addressed controversy that was sparked following a briefing on Tuesday on the outcome of the Moon-Biden summit when he said there was no difference between the South’s “denuclearization” and the North’s “nuclear weapon free zone,” a policy reference pursued by Pyongyang in which it calls for the withdrawal of the USFK.He said what he meant by the remark was that the North’s old concept is no longer valid and the regime has followed the same concept as the South’s “denuclearization” following the 1992 inter-Korean declaration of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.