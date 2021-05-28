New COVID-19 Cases in 500s for 2nd Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported new COVID-19 cases in the 500s for a second consecutive day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that 533 new infections were detected throughout Friday, raising the country's accumulated total to over 139-thousand-400.Of the new cases, 505 are local transmissions and 28 are from overseas.The greater metro area continues to account for a large portion of domestic cases, with 190 reported in Seoul and 136 in Gyeonggi Province.Five more deaths have occurred, raising the death toll to one-thousand-951. The fatality rate stands at one-point-four percent.Some 77-hundred patients remain in isolation, including 160 who are in critical condition.With some 606-thousand people newly vaccinated on Friday alone, over five-point-two million people, or ten-point-two percent of South Korea's population, have now received their first shots.