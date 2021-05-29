P4G Seoul Summit to Kick off Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

The P4G Seoul Summit will kick off Sunday, with global leaders discussing ways to go carbon neutral and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. P4G stands for Partnering for Green Growth & the Global Goals 2030.It's the second summit following the inaugural 2018 meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark.Sixty-eight global leaders including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will attend the Seoul summit held on the theme of Inclusive Green Recovery Towards Carbon Neutrality.From the U.S., climate envoy John Kerry will attend on behalf of President Joe Biden. while Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will take the place of President Xi Jinping.The two-day virtual summit will end Monday with the adoption of a Seoul declaration which is expected to urge the implementation of the Paris accord and global cooperation to fight the pandemic and the climate crisis.Meanwhile, President Moon Jae-in has advocated the use of eco-friendly vehicles by personally driving a hydrogen-powered car on his way home Friday.Spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said the president drove a Nexo fuel cell car with the words "Green we go, Change we make" printed on it to promote the P4G summit.