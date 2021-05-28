Menu Content

Politics

New Committee on Carbon Neutrality to Lead Response to Climate Issues

Write: 2021-05-29 13:02:53Update: 2021-05-29 14:57:38

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea on Saturday launched a presidential committee on carbon neutrality that will oversee all policies addressing climate change.

The new body combines three previous organizations, the Presidential Committee on Green Growth, the National Council on Climate and Air Quality and the Special Committee for Fine Dust Reduction.

The new committee will be the highest decision making body spearheading a transition in all areas of the South Korean economy and society for the next 30 years, in order to achieve the goal of going carbon neutral by the year 2050.

The 97-member committee includes representatives from both the public and private sector, with the participation of scholars, industry officials and civic group members.

It is jointly headed by Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum and Yun Sun-jin, professor at the Graduate School of Environmental Studies at Seoul National University.

The presidential office said the committee launch reflects South Korea's demonstration of its carbon neutral commitment to the international community ahead of the opening of the P4G Seoul Summit.
