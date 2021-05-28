China May Provide Economic Support to N. Korea once Rail Traffic Resumes

Photo : YONHAP News

China has strongly hinted it will provide economic support to North Korea as its foreign minister met with the North's new ambassador to Beijing and reaffirmed their traditional friendship.In an article titled "China promises economic support for sanctions-hit neighbor North Korea," the South China Morning Post said Saturday that Minister Wang Yi said during the meeting that China firmly supports North Korea in developing its economy and improving people’s livelihood, and is willing to continue to provide assistance within its capacity.The report noted that his remarks come as China is believed to have made preparations to resume cargo train services with North Korea via its northeastern border city of Dandong. The rail link has been shut down since early last year due to the pandemic.The prospect of trade resuming between the two sides has been recently raised as many railway vehicles for cargo transport have been spotted in Dandong, possibly intending to enter North Korea.North Korea monitoring website Beyond Parallel, operated by the U.S. Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the increase in the volume of rail cars in North Korea's Sinuiju area suggests preparations to resume exports to China.U.S. President Joe Biden said during his recent summit with South Korea that he is not willing to lift sanctions on North Korea without the regime expressing its will to denuclearize.