Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

EMA Advises Use of Pfizer Vaccine for 12-15 Year Olds

Write: 2021-05-29 13:08:58Update: 2021-05-29 13:40:26

EMA Advises Use of Pfizer Vaccine for 12-15 Year Olds

Photo : YONHAP News

The European Medicines Agency has advised the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year olds.

The agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use gave this assessment on Friday, marking the first time a COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for this age group in the European Union.

Until now, the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use in the EU among those aged 16 and older.

Coming to its decision, the EMA examined the results of a trial on almost two thousand children aged 12 to 15 and said the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks.

The European Commission is expected to approve the EMA's recommendation while individual European countries can decide on their own whether to vaccinate adolescents aged 15 and younger. 

The Pfizer vaccine has already been approved for emergency use for 12 to 15 year-olds in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >