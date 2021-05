Photo : YONHAP News

Toronto Blue Jays southpaw Ryu Hyun-jin battled inclement weather to clinch his fifth win of the season on Friday.Ryu pitched five up-and-down innings against the Cleveland Indians, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in an away game at Cleveland's Progressive Field on Friday local time. The Blue Jays won 11 to 2.The game was called at the top of the seventh inning due to rainstorms in the area.With gusty winds blowing at eleven meters per second, this was the first time Ryu has walked two batters in one game this season.His earned run average has gone up slightly from two-point-53 to two-point-62.