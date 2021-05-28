Menu Content

IOC's Olympic COVID-19 Waiver Prompts Controversy

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid growing concerns over holding the postponed Tokyo Summer Olympics amid the pandemic, a new controversy is brewing over the International Olympic Committee's COVID-19 liability waiver.

According to Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, IOC Chief Operating Officer Lana Haddad unveiled the plan to have athletes sign a waiver to exempt Olympic organizers from liability for COVID-19 infections that may occur during the Games.

Haddad said there is no government or health authority that can or has taken over guarantees against infection and that it's a risk that we all bear. 

The official explained the waiver is not a new condition created because of the pandemic but was "standard practice" for major sports events.

The Mainichi Shimbun, another Japanese daily, reported that there are voices of concern over the unprecedented reference in the waiver of the possibility of falling into a critical condition or even death.

The IOC insists the games will be safe and secure. In a Friday press conference, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga again reiterated that the Olympics will go ahead as scheduled. As part of safety measures, he proposed thoroughly testing athletes and reducing the number of Olympic personnel visiting Japan from the previous 180-thousand to around 78-thousand.
