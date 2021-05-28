Pentagon's 2022 Budget Proposal Prioritizes China

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense has released its budget plan for the fiscal year 2022, reflecting Washington's resolve to keep China's military emergence in check.The 715 billion dollar proposed budget is an increase of one-point-six percent from what was allocated this year, but considering inflation it marks a zero-point-six percent drop in real terms, according to Bloomberg.The White House released the broad details of President Biden’s budget proposal on Friday, which seeks 753 billion dollars for national defense overall.The Pentagon’s portion of 715 billion will fund weapons programs and key national security priorities.Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks echoed the view that the budget represents a clear-eyed approach to Beijing and provides the investments to prioritize China as America's pacing challenge.The defense department's R&D budget is up five percent from this year to a record amount of 112 billion dollars, which will go toward cyber affairs, artificial intelligence and unmanned operations.Bloomberg said the U.S. seeks to expand its technological edge over China.The department said the budget will fund projects to detect and defend against North Korea's ballistic missile threats aimed at the U.S. and its allies.The Republican Party wants a steady three to five percent annual increase in the defense budget, while the liberal wing among the Democrats demands at least a ten percent reduction, predicting a tug of war during congressional deliberations.