Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 400s

Daily new COVID-19 cases in South Korea fell below 500 for the first time in 20 days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that 480 new infections were detected throughout Saturday, raising the country's accumulated total to 139-thousand-910.Of the new cases, 464 are local transmissions and 16 are from overseas.The daily figure dropped about 50 from the previous day to fall below 500 for the first time since May 10, when it marked 463. But the drop is mainly attributed to fewer tests conducted over the weekend.More than 70 percent of the new local cases came from the greater metro area, with 159 in Seoul, 156 in Gyeonggi Province and 18 in Incheon.Other parts of the nation added 131 cases including 20 in the southeastern city of Daegu and 17 in Gangwon Province.Six more deaths have occurred, raising the death toll to one-thousand-957. The fatality rate stands at one-point-four percent.The number of critically ill patients dropped by ten to 150.