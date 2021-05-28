Menu Content

P4G Seoul Summit Set to Open Sunday

Write: 2021-05-30 12:22:27Update: 2021-05-30 13:44:15

Photo : YONHAP News

A global climate summit hosted by South Korea is set to open on Sunday afternoon.

President Moon Jae-in will host the two-day 2021 P4G Seoul Summit, joined by more than 60 global leaders and heads of international organizations.

P4G stands for "Partnering for Green Growth & the Global Goals" 2030.

The Seoul summit, with the theme of "Inclusive Green Recovery Towards Carbon Neutrality," will be held for two days at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in central Seoul.

It is the second summit following the inaugural 2018 meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark. At the meeting, global leaders will discuss responses to climate change and ways to go carbon neutral and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Participants at this year's summit include British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

From the United States, climate envoy John Kerry will attend on behalf of President Joe Biden, while Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will take the place of President Xi Jinping.

The virtual summit will end Monday with the adoption of a Seoul declaration which is expected to urge the implementation of the Paris Accord and global cooperation to fight the pandemic and the climate crisis.
