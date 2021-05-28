Menu Content

Politics

Former Vice Justice Minister Summoned for Questioning over Assault Case

Write: 2021-05-30 12:49:10Update: 2021-05-30 13:21:34

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Vice Justice Minister Lee Yong-gu was summoned for questioning on Sunday over allegations that he pressured a taxi driver he assaulted to destroy related evidence and went unpunished.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Lee appeared for the questioning at around 9 a.m.

Lee offered to resign on Friday over the controversy surrounding the case, about six months after he took office last December.

Lee, who was a lawyer at the time, allegedly grabbed the driver by the collar in an intoxicated state when the man tried to wake him up after arriving at his home in southern Seoul.

Police closed the case after the taxi driver indicated that he did not want Lee to be punished.

However, fresh allegations emerged in January that Lee demanded the taxi driver delete the footage to destroy evidence, prompting investigations by the police and prosecution.
