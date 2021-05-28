CRS: US Likely to Offer Partial Sanctions Relief in Exchange for Partial Denuclearization Steps

Photo : YONHAP News

A United States congressional think tank has projected that the Biden administration is likely to pursue a phased process of offering partial sanctions relief in exchange for partial steps from North Korea toward its denuclearization.The Congressional Research Service presented the projection in its report titled "South Korea: Background and U.S. Relations," which was updated last week.In the report, the CRS noted that the Biden administration last month completed a review of North Korea policy and announced it will pursue a "calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy" with the country.The report said this approach appears to envision an "incremental process of offering partial sanctions relief in exchange for partial steps toward denuclearization."It added that U.S. officials said they reached out to Pyongyang and the ball is in its court, but the administration has not explained how its approach might persuade the North to come to the negotiating table or make concessions.