Photo : YONHAP News

A government survey finds that single-person households accounted for more than 30 percent of all households in the country in 2020.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family on Sunday released the results of its survey conducted on about eleven-thousand households in September last year.According to the survey conducted every five years, one-person families took up 30-point-three percent of the total last year, up nine-point-one percentage point from 2015.The comparable figure was 21-point-three percent in 2015 and 15-point-eight percent in 2010.Fifty three percent of those living alone were women and people aged 50 and older took up 61 percent of the single-member households.About 40 percent of those living alone were unmarried.