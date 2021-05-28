Heavy Rains Forecast for West Coast Regions through Monday Morning

Photo : YONHAP News

Parts of the nation are forecast to see cloudy skies and rains from Sunday afternoon, with more than 100 millimeters of heavy rains predicted for the west coast regions through Monday morning.The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said on Sunday that rain will start to fall in the afternoon from the west coast areas of Gyeonggi and South Chungcheong Provinces.The central region and the northern parts of North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang Provinces will also see rain from Sunday night.In particular, torrential rains of more than 100 millimeters are forecast for the west coast areas in southern Gyeonggi Province and South Chungcheong Province between Sunday night and Monday morning.Inland areas of the greater metro area and Chungcheong Province are expected to see heavy rains of ten to 30 millimeters per hour along with strong winds, thunder and lightning.