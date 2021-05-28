Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Heavy Rains Forecast for West Coast Regions through Monday Morning

Write: 2021-05-30 14:14:03Update: 2021-05-30 14:31:19

Heavy Rains Forecast for West Coast Regions through Monday Morning

Photo : YONHAP News

Parts of the nation are forecast to see cloudy skies and rains from Sunday afternoon, with more than 100 millimeters of heavy rains predicted for the west coast regions through Monday morning.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said on Sunday that rain will start to fall in the afternoon from the west coast areas of Gyeonggi and South Chungcheong Provinces.

The central region and the northern parts of North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang Provinces will also see rain from Sunday night.

In particular, torrential rains of more than 100 millimeters are forecast for the west coast areas in southern Gyeonggi Province and South Chungcheong Province between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Inland areas of the greater metro area and Chungcheong Province are expected to see heavy rains of ten to 30 millimeters per hour along with strong winds, thunder and lightning.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >