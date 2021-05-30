Pres. Moon Announces S. Korea's Bid to Host COP28 in 2023

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has made official South Korea’s bid to host the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP28, in 2023.Moon revealed the plan in an opening speech for the two-day 2021 P4G Seoul Summit that kicked off in the country on Sunday, adding South Korea will preemptively and actively join in the international community’s effort to overcome the climate crisis.P4G stands for Partnering for Global Growth and Goals 2030.He said South Korea will fulfill its responsibility and role to bridge developed and developing nations on climate change and its related policies, and significantly increase its official development assistance(ODA) associated with climate and green projects by 2025 to help developing countries’ green recovery.The president also said the country will create a five million dollar green new deal trust fund at the Seoul-based Global Green Growth Institute(GGGI) through which it will assist developing countries in drafting “custom-tailored” green growth policies.Moon also said the country will offer four million dollars in new grants to P4G for its sustainable operation and contribute to the expansion of green growth projects.He also reaffirmed Seoul’s commitment to offer an elevated carbon emission reduction target in November and a decision to halt financial support for construction of new coal-fired power plants overseas.