P4G Summit Kicks off, Moon Reveals S. Korea's Bid to Host UN Climate Summit in 2023

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A global climate summit hosted by South Korea opened on Sunday afternoon with nearly 70 top worldwide leaders in attendance. In an opening speech, President Moon disclosed Seoul’s bid to host a major UN climate summit, called COP 28, in 2023.Moon Gwang-lip has more.Report: President Moon Jae-in has made official South Korea’s bid to host the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP 28, in 2023.Moon revealed the plan in an opening speech for the two-day 2021 P4G Seoul Summit that kicked off in the country on Sunday, adding South Korea will preemptively and actively join in the international community’s efforts to overcome the climate crisis.Standing for "Partnering for Green Growth & the Global Goals 2030,” the P4G summit is only the second of its kind following the inaugural event in Denmark in 2018.A total of 68 global leaders and heads of international organizations are taking part in the summit to discuss responses to climate change, ways to go carbon neutral and how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.During the speech, Moon presented Seoul’s comprehensive plans to contribute more to global responses to climate change, including its resolve to fulfill its responsibility and role to bridge developed and developing nations on climate change and its related policies.To that end, the South Korean leader said his country will significantly increase its official development assistance(ODA) associated with climate and green projects by 2025 to help developing countries’ green recovery.The president also said the country will create a five million dollar green new deal trust fund at the Seoul-based Global Green Growth Institute(GGGI) through which it will assist developing countries in drafting “custom-tailored” green growth policies.Moon also said the country will offer four million dollars in new grants to P4G for its sustainable operation and contribute to the expansion of green growth projects.He also reaffirmed Seoul’s commitment to offer an elevated carbon emission reduction target in November and a decision to halt financial support for construction of new coal-fired power plants overseas.Participants at this year's P4G summit held under the banner, “Inclusive Green Recovery towards Carbon Neutrality,” include British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria are also among notable participants.From the United States, climate envoy John Kerry will attend on behalf of President Joe Biden, while Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will take the place of President Xi Jinping.The Leaders’ Dialogue forum to be streamed live on Monday night will feature discussions by President Moon and some other participants including Kerry.The virtual summit will end Monday with the adoption of a Seoul declaration which is expected to urge the implementation of the Paris Accord and global cooperation to fight the pandemic and the climate crisis.Moon Gwang-lip, KBS World Radio News.