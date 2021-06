Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will receive one million doses of the Johnson & Johnson(J&J) COVID-19 vaccine from the United States this week, following Washington's pledge to donate vaccines for Korean troops.Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said on Sunday that it's nearly double the volume that U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to provide during the recent summit with President Moon Jae-in.At the summit, Biden pledged to provide vaccines to fully inoculate all 550-thousand South Korean service members who work closely with U.S. troops in South Korea on a daily basis.The prime minister expressed his gratitude to President Biden and the U.S. government for demonstrating its commitment to the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Kim said that Korean military aircraft will airlift the single-shot vaccines from the U.S., adding the government plans to administer them to military-related personnel, including reserve forces and the civil defense corps.